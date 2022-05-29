The big news: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A plane with four Indians among the passengers crashed in Nepal, and the Centre withdrew its advisory on not sharing photocopies of Aadhaar.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead, a day after his security was withdrawn: Moose Wala who contested the recent Punjab polls on a Congress ticket, and two others, were fired upon while they were travelling in a jeep in Mansa district.
- Nepal plane with four Indians among passengers has crashed, say officials citing locals: The aircraft had gone missing soon after it took off from the tourist town of Pokhara for the mountain town of Jomsom at 9.55 am local time.
- Centre asks not to share photocopies of Aadhaar, then withdraws advisory: The information technology ministry revoked a press release issued by one of its offices warning that the copies of the document could be misused.
- FIR filed against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for comments about Prophet Mohammad: She blamed Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for the rape threats she has been receiving from social media users as he had shared a video of her remarks.
- Monsoon reaches Kerala three days ahead of normal time, says weather department: Earlier, the weather department had estimated the seasonal rains to start in the state from June 1.
- Assam CM issues show-cause notice to minister for apologising to ULFA(I) chief: Sanjoy Kishan had called the chief of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) a liar.
- Gyanvapi mosque panel urges court not to release survey footage in public domain: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said that parties unrelated to the proceedings have filed applications seeking videos and photographs from the survey.
- Drone loaded with bombs and grenades shot down in Kathua district: Police search parties were regularly being sent to the Talli Hariya Chak area after noticing a rise in drone activity in the region.
- Three sisters, their two children found dead in well in Jaipur: The women were married to three brothers of one family. Their in-laws have been accused of harassing them for dowry.
- As RBI report shows rise in fake notes, Derek O’Brien asks Modi, ‘Remember demonetisation?’: The number of fake notes of Rs 500 more than doubled during the financial year of 2021-’22 as compared to the previous fiscal.