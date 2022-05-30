The Punjab Police on Sunday said that the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala was the result of an inter-gang rivalry, ANI reported.

“Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder,” Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at a press briefing, according to NDTV. “Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada.”

Moose Wala was shot dead in the Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab on Sunday evening. Two others were injured after the assailants opened fire at a jeep Moose Wala was travelling in. The attack took place just a day after the Punjab government withdrew security cover for 424 persons, including the singer and Congress leader.

Bhawra said that Moose Wala’s killing could likely be in retaliation to the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera last year, ANI reported.

#WATCH It seems to be an inter-gang rivalry case...Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this. Lucky, member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada: VK Bhawra, DGP, Punjab on Singer & Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's murder pic.twitter.com/tN4ZIYqd3N — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

He said that the name of Moose Wala’s manager Shagunpreet Singh had surfaced in the Middukhera murder case. Singh has been absconding since then.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has alleged that the police had failed to take any action against Moose Wala in the Middukhera murder case, NDTV reported.

At Sunday’s press briefing, the Punjab Police also said that Moose Wala had been provided four security officials by the government.

“Out of which two were taken back but he was having two commandos,” Bhawra said. “He didn’t take them along with him [on the day of shooting]. He also had a private bulletproof car that he didn’t take either.”

The director general of police added that three weapons were used in the attack and that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to conduct the murder inquiry.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said that two cars had intercepted Moose Wala’s vehicle before , ANI reported. The two cars were seen following Moose Wala’s vehicle on a CCTV.

#WATCH | Punjab: A CCTV video shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa district. pic.twitter.com/SsJag33XHb — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Moose Wala had contested the recent Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from the Mansa constituency, He had, however, lost to Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Singla.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had expressed shock at the incident and gave assurance that the culprits will be punished. He also urged citizens of Punjab to maintain peace.

The Congress party had also offered condolences to Moose Wala’s family. The party’s student union National Secretary Roshan Lal Bittu questioned the state government’s decision to withdraw Moose Wala’s security.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was shocked by the incident.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala,” he had said. “My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world.”