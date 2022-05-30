Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed two suspected militants in an overnight gunfight in the Gundipora area of Pulwama district, PTI reported.

They were affiliated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, the police said.

The gunfight started on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track militants in Pulwama, an unidentified police spokesperson told PTI.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered two AK rifles and other incriminating material from the site of the gunfight, the spokesperson said.

#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 2). 02 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/jEelv9y5w6 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 30, 2022

“Police were tipped off that two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed are hiding,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar told ANI. “The police and the army reached the spot and the firing started. The operation stopped at nightfall. Firing began again in the morning, [and] two were killed.”

Kumar added that these two militants had killed constable Reyaz Ahmad on May 13. He had been attacked at his home in Gudroo village of Pulwama.