Eight flights were diverted after heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Monday evening, the Hindustan Times reported. The national capital region was hit by gusty winds, thunderstorm and hailstorm.

The flights have been diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Dehradun.

Many planes were circling over the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, but could not land due to the bad weather, NDTV reported, citing flight-tracking websites.

“Raindrops and thunderstorms in Delhi may impact our flight operations,” IndiGo said in a tweet. “Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook.”

According to the Palam observatory readings near the airport, the temperature dipped by 13 degrees Celsius.

Images on Twitter showed several cars damaged due to the heavy rainfall.

Several cars damaged near KG marg in Connaught Place, Delhi as metal

objects fall on cars amid heavy wind.

Several trees were uprooted in Bhai Vir Singh Marg, Connaught Place, Sanchar Bhawan and other parts of the city, bringing traffic to a standstill, ANI reported.

Kasturba Gandhi Marg was closed for commuters, The Times of India reported.

Bus trapped under an uprooted tree in the aftermath of a hailstorm in Delhi, causing traffic snarls near Sanchar Bhawan.

Traffic stand falls at Vijay chowk in Delhi.

The Jama Masjid also suffered damage due to the storm.

“The kalas [finial] of the main dome fell off,” Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari told PTI. “It needs urgent repair to prevent further damages. Some stones of the mosque structure also loosened and fell off.”

He said that two persons were injured after stones fell on them.

A team was sent to Jama Masjid to assess the damage, said officials of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Earlier on Monday, the weather department had predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed up to 50 kilometres per hour, NDTV reported.