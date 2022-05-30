The situation in Assam improved on Monday as floodwater receded after all the rivers in the state were flowing below the danger mark, PTI reported, citing the state disaster management authority.

However, four more deaths were reported – two each in Nagaon and Cachar districts. Of these, three were children.

With this development, the toll due to the floods and landslides reached 36, reported PTI.

Over 2,90,749 residents were affected across six districts, including Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon and Nagaon.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 401 villages have been impacted and 16,562 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

Nagaon was worst-hit by the deluge with nearly 3.07 lakh residents affected, followed by Cachar with 99,060 residents and Morigaon with 40,843, reported PTI.

Nearly 2,53,721 residents were lodged in 84 relief camps, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Four relief distribution centres are operating in the affected areas.

Assam has received rainfall that is 62% above the normal from March to May, the highest in 10 years, according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department. Landslides due to incessant rains have destroyed infrastructure and even swept away railway lines in parts of the state.