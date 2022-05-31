The big news: Jailed gangster claims he did not kill Sidhu Moose Wala, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Indian economy grew at 8.7% in 2021-’22, and Centre asks states, Union Territories to send samples of suspected cases of monkeypox for testing.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Jailed gangster claims he is being falsely implicated for singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder: The artiste was cremated at his ancestral village in Punjab.
- Indian economy grew at 8.7% in 2021-’22: The country registered GDP growth of 4.1% in the January-March quarter.
- Centre directs states, Union Territories to send samples of suspected monkeypox cases for testing: There are no reported cases of the disease in India, the health ministry said.
- Delhi minister Satyendar Jain sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9: False case filed against the minister, says Arvind Kejriwal
- Prashant Kishor says he will not work with Congress again: The leaders of the party are such that they will go down and take everyone with them, he said.
- Gyanvapi mosque case will be decided by courts and the Constitution, says BJP President JP Nadda: The party will follow the order of the court in letter and spirit, he says.
- Hardik Patel says he will join BJP on June 2: The Patidar leader had quit the Congress on May 18, accusing it of working against the interests of society and the country.
- School teacher shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district: The firing occurred outside a high school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam, where Rajni Bala was posted.
- Umar Khalid’s speech not a terrorist act, says Delhi High Court: The police have alleged that the speech made in Maharashtra’s Amravati in February 2020 was part of a conspiracy to incite riots in Delhi that month.
- European Union agrees to ban 90% of Russian oil imports: Sanctions were also placed on Moscow’s biggest bank and three state media outlets.