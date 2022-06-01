The price of commercial liquified petroleum gas was reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder on Wednesday, ANI reported.

From Wednesday, the 19 kilogram LPG cylider will now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi, Rs 2,322 in Kolkata, Rs 2,171.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2,373 in Chennai. The prices of commercial gas cylinders vary from state to state on account of local taxes.

However, there has been no revision in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

The reduction in prices of commercial LPG cylinders came after multiple hikes. On May 1, the price was increased by Rs 102. The prices were earlier increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and Rs 250 on April 1.

Both LPG and fuel prices have been hiked several times since the Assembly election results of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab were declared on March 10.

Fuel prices has been one of the major factors in the rise in India’s inflation levels. India’s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April. Meanwhile, the price rise indicator in wholesale markets was at 15.08% in April. It has now remained in double digits for 13 consecutive months.