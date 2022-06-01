The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son and party MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Congress had loaned about Rs 90 crore to Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of National Herald newspaper, on interest-free basis, according to the court records. It later assigned the debt to Young Indian Private Limited, in which Gandhi and her son owned 38% shares each. Young Indian paid Rs 50 lakh to the Congress for transferring the Rs 90-crore debt to it.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy, in a criminal complaint, alleged that Gandhis had fraudulently acquired assets of the Associated Journals Limited and transferred them to Young Indian.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Sonia Gandhi will appear for questioning and rejected allegations of money laundering.

“In 2015, the ED closed the National Herald case,” Singhvi added. “But the government did not like it and it removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials and reopened the case. This is to divert attention from inflation and other raging problems.”