Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for calling Hindutva supremacists “hatemongers” in a tweet, The Wire reported on Wednesday.

On May 27, Zubair said on Twitter that prime time debates on Indian news channels had become “a platform to encourage hate mongers to speak ill about other religions”.

He shared a clip of a debate on the Times Now channel, called ‘The Gyanvapi Files’, moderated by its anchor Navika Kumar. The show was about the Gyanvapi Mosque case, in which Hindu plaintiffs have claimed that an image of the Hindu deity Shringar Gauri exists at the site.

On May 16, a trial court had directed district officials to seal the wazu khana, or ablution tank, in the mosque after the lawyers of the Hindu plaintiffs claimed to have found a shivling – an idol representing the Hindu deity Shiva – during a video survey.

In his tweet on May 27, Zubair said that Kumar had been doing many shows claiming that the structure inside the mosque was a shivling.

This 🤡 has been doing multiple shows from a week claiming 'It's a Shivling'. But when someone says it's a fountain, her sentiments are hurt. Says, 'If it can't be identified as Shivling, It can't be called as Fountain as well', She can run a hashtag claiming it to be a Shivling. pic.twitter.com/0lrmyOA7DT — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 27, 2022

“Why do we need Hate Mongers like Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad to speak against a community and a Religion when we already have Anchors who can do much better job from News Studios,” Zubair tweeted.

The Hindutva supremacists mentioned by Zubair have called for some form of violence against Muslims. Between December 17 and December 19 at an event in Haridwar, Hindutva supremacists, including Narsinghanand, had called upon Hindus to buy weapons to commit genocide against Muslims. On April 2, Muni threatened to rape Muslim women as he addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

The complaint against Zubair was lodged by Bhagwan Sharan, who identifies himself as the district head of the Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena, The Wire reported. He said that his religious sentiments were hurt by Zubair’s tweet.

Sharan said that Zubair was inciting Muslims to murder Hindu leaders.

Zubair has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) as well as Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.