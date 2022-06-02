A Mumbai court on Wednesday allowed actor Rhea Chakraborty to travel to Abu Dhabi with certain conditions, Live Law reported. She is an accused person in a drugs case that was filed following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

The court had directed her to report to the nearest police station in every ten days. The judges also restricted her from leaving the country without the court’s permission and asked her to deposit her passport with the investigating agency, the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The actor had filed a plea seeking permission to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend an awards show.

On Wednesday, Special Judge AA Joglekar permitted Chakraborty to collect her passport from the Narcotics Control Bureau and travel to Abu Dhabi between June 2 and June 5, PTI reported.

The court directed the actor to mark attendance at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, submit her itinerary to the Narcotics Control Bureau surrender her passport to the central agency after she returns.

She has also been directed to deposit a cash security of Rs 1 lakh to the court, according to PTI.

Chakraborty has been accused of procuring drugs for Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Mumbai Police said the death was a case of suicide.