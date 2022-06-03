Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city on Friday during a shutdown called by Muslim communities against the comments made about Prophet Muhammad by Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, reported the Hindustan Times.

The incident happened after police reportedly baton-charged protestors who were demonstrating in the Becongunj area, reported Jansatta.

Videos on social media showed residents hurling stones at each others.

Violence, massive stone pelting in UP's Kanpur. This happening on the day when top investors of the country are attending ground breaking ceremony in UP to explore investment opportunities. pic.twitter.com/fK0qu0lKPA — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 3, 2022

Kanpur District Magistrate Neha Sharma said the situation has been brought under control. Action will be taken against the culprits, she said, adding that additional police force has been deployed.

Violence broke out in #Kanpur during shutdown called by a Muslim organization protesting against alleged remarks on prophet by BJP's Nupur Sharma. pic.twitter.com/pXomzrbYuN — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) June 3, 2022

Three first information reports have been filed against Sharma for her comments.

The BJP leader made the remarks during a show about the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on Times Now on May 26. A day later, the news channel distanced itself from Sharma’s comments after a huge controversy erupted on social media.