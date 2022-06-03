Violence breaks out in Kanpur during protest against BJP leader’s comment about Prophet Muhammad
Nupur Sharma, the party’s spokesperson, has been booked for her remarks.
Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city on Friday during a shutdown called by Muslim communities against the comments made about Prophet Muhammad by Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, reported the Hindustan Times.
The incident happened after police reportedly baton-charged protestors who were demonstrating in the Becongunj area, reported Jansatta.
Videos on social media showed residents hurling stones at each others.
Kanpur District Magistrate Neha Sharma said the situation has been brought under control. Action will be taken against the culprits, she said, adding that additional police force has been deployed.
Three first information reports have been filed against Sharma for her comments.
The BJP leader made the remarks during a show about the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on Times Now on May 26. A day later, the news channel distanced itself from Sharma’s comments after a huge controversy erupted on social media.