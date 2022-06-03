A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Four boys allegedly gangraped 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad: The accused persons took her to a secluded spot on the pretext of dropping her home.
  2. Violence breaks out in Kanpur during protest against BJP leader’s comment about Prophet Muhammad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were attending an event 80 kilometres from the spot where the clashes took place.
  3. US report about attacks on minorities is ‘vote bank politics’ in international relations, says India: US government report flags attacks on minorities in India took place throughout 2021.
  4. Karti Chidambaram denied anticipatory bail in bribery case: On May 25, the Enforcement Directorate booked the Congress MP on charges of money laundering.
  5. Rahul Gandhi gets fresh ED summons for June 13 in National Herald case: The Congress leader was asked to join the investigation on June 2 but sought a fresh date as he is not in the country.
  6. BJP had time to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ but is silent on killings in Valley, says Chhattisgarh CM: Targeted killings in Kashmir belie Centre’s claims of normalcy, says Farooq Abdullah.
  7. Centre withdraws notification proposing amendments to IT rules to set up a new grievance panel, say reports: The amendment will increase government control over social media platforms in India, said Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation.
  8. Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bye-poll with record margin, retains Uttarakhand chief minister post: The BJP leader had lost his seat in the Assembly elections held in February.
  9. Kerala government will not implement CAA, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: In December 2019, the state Assembly had passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the Act.
  10. Bihar clears proposal to carry out caste census: The exercise will be completed by February 2023, the state’s chief secretary said.