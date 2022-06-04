A Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the police said on Saturday.

The commander of the militant outfit has been identified as Nisar Khanday.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar had said in the early hours of Saturday that the gunfight was still on.

Security forces have seized incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, from the site, he added. An AK-47 rifle was among the weapons that were seized.

Meanwhile, the Shopian Police said on Friday that two labourers, who were not the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, sustained minor injuries in a grenade blast in the Aglar Zainapora area. The area where the blast took place has been cordoned off, the police said.

The grenade attack took place a day after suspected militants shot dead a bank manager and a labourer in separate incidents in Kashmir.

Since January, at least 19 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers and village heads, have been reported in Kashmir. Of these, 12 were civilians – five Hindus and seven Kashmiri Muslims.