The fourth accused person in the Hyderabad gangrape case was arrested on Sunday, NDTV reported, citing the police. He is a minor.

The fifth accused, Umair Khan, is still absconding, the Hyderabad Police said.

On May 28, a 17-year-old girl and her friend had gone to a pub in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad to attend a party where she was allegedly befriended by the accused persons. They offered to drop her home but instead took her to a secluded spot and allegedly gangraped her, the police said.

On Saturday, two juveniles were taken into custody. One of them is reportedly the son of a top Waqf Board official. Another accused, identified as 18-year-old Saduddin Malik, was arrested on Friday.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghunandan Rao alleged that an MLA’s son was involved in the gangrape, according to The Indian Express.

At a press conference, Rao showed a video of the accused persons to reporters.

“I have not shown the face of the girl or exposed her identity, taking all the precautions of the POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act,” he said. “The faces of the accused individuals, however, can be seen. I have put forth the evidence before the police and the public. Now the police should determine if there was involvement of the MLA’s son.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, however, said that the allegation was baseless, reported the Deccan Herald.

“One of the juveniles is the son of a VIP,” Davis said. “So far, we have not found any evidence against the said MLA’s son.”

Initially, a case was registered under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. After a medical examination confirmed rape, the police added Indian Penal Code Section 376 (gangrape) to the first information report.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has directed the police to submit a report on the investigation, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Deeply anguished over this heinous incident,” read a statement from the governor’s office. “The governor has ordered for the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the chief secretary and the director general of police.”