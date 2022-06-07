Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed two militants in a gunfight that broke out in Kupwara district on Tuesday, the police said.

The militants were affiliated to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, the police alleged. One of them has been identified as Tufail, a Pakistani citizen.

The Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara, where the gunfight took place, has been cordoned off by the police. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said that the security forces were carrying out searches in the area.

Drone loaded with bombs shot down

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Border Security Force personnel fired at a drone spotted in the Kanachak area of Jammu, ANI reported. However, the drone escaped the gunshots.

A police party deployed to bring the drone down spotted the drone again around 11 pm and shot it down. The payload attached to the drone had three magnetic improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, packed inside children’s tiffin boxes, the police said.

The bombs were diffused through a controlled explosion and a case has been registered in the matter, ANI reported.

In a similar discovery, a drone loaded with bombs and grenades was shot down in Kathua district on May 29. Kathua shares an international border with Pakistan.