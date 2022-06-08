The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has asked Hindu supremacist seer Yati Narsinghanand to cancel his proposed visit to the Jama Masjid in Delhi, saying that it could disturb communal harmony, Hindustan reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Narsinghanand had said that he would visit the Jama Masjid on June 17 with the Quran and books on Islamic history to show Muslims what they say about Prophet Muhammad.

Over the past few days, several Muslim nations have complained about controversial remarks about the Prophet made by two Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons last week.

The Ghaziabad district administration has warned the seer of legal action if he makes statements that disturb communal harmony.

Yogi govt has served a notice to Yati Narsinghanand to cancel his Jama Masjid event or else face legal action since it can incite communal violence.

Yati says that he's ready to go to jail and even die but he won't comply with the govt's order.



Why no preventive action? pic.twitter.com/IUeeGfsKhM — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) June 7, 2022

On Monday, Narsinghanand expressed support for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. He said that those who took action against her were “afraid of Islamic jihad”.

Sharma was suspended on Sunday from the BJP for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a debate on the television channel Times Now on May 26. The party took action against her after a number of Muslim countries summoned Indian envoys to condemn her statements. Qatar demanded an apology. Social media users in some of these countries also called for a boycott of Indian products.

“We are not speaking any lies,” Narsinghanand said in a video message. “We are merely stating what is written in Islamic texts...When we say those things, they say that they will behead us.”

Hindu extremist leader Yati Narsinghanand supported hateful comments on Prophet Muhammad, he said Islamic books are responsible for terrorism. pic.twitter.com/O4ZRYGRVM4 — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) June 7, 2022

Narsinghanand had been arrested on January 15 after he had had called for genocide of Muslims at a religious conclave at Haridwar. He got bail in this case on February 7, on the condition that he would not participate any gathering “which aims towards creating differences between communities”.

However, on April 17, he delivered another inflammatory speech at a religious conclave in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. He asked Hindus to have more children to make sure India does not become an Islamic country. The seer continues to post video messages with provocative comments about Muslims.