The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% in an attempt to control inflation. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made the announcement after the central bank’s bi-monthly monetary policy meeting.

This is the second hike in the repo rate within five weeks. The Reserve Bank of India had raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40% on May 4, in the first such hike since August 2018.

Repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks. The reverse repo rate, on the other hand, allows banks to deposit funds with the central bank and earn interest on them.

India’s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April. Meanwhile, the price rise indicator in wholesale markets was at 15.08% in April. It has now remained in double digits for 13 consecutive months.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Das said that the price rise indicator has steeply increased “much beyond the tolerance level”.

“Process of recovery in emerging market economies is also getting affected,” Das said. “But the Indian economy has remained resilient. We have started a gradual withdrawal of the extraordinary accommodation.”

On May 24, Das had said that there would be an increase in the repo rate but did not specify its extent. “Expectation of a rate hike is a no-brainer,” he had said, according to The Indian Express.