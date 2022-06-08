A 16-year-old boy in Lucknow allegedly shot his mother dead after she did not allow him to play the online video game PUBG, NDTV reported on Wednesday citing the police.

The boy shot his mother in the head with his father’s licensed revolver on Saturday night, the police said, according to PTI. The woman died shortly afterwards and the boy hid her body in their home for two days. He used a room freshener to cover up the foul smell of the decomposing body.

“The incident took place in Yamunapuram Colony under PGI police station area,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abidi said. “The deceased used to live with her two children at the house. Her husband, who is a junior commissioned officer [in the Army], is currently posted in West Bengal.”

The boy’s nine-year-old sister was in the house at the time of the killing. He allegedly threatened to murder the sister as well if she told anyone about the incident.

On Tuesday evening, as the body decomposed to an advanced stage, the boy told his father, who then informed the neighbours.

Initially, he narrated a fake story that his mother was shot dead by an electrician who had visited the house for some work. But after further questioning, he confessed to the crime, Abidi said.

The police recovered the body of the woman on Tuesday night and sent it for an autopsy. The police have also found the gun that the boy had used.