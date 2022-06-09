One person died and 18 others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in the Shastri Nagar area of Bandra West in Mumbai on Wednesday night, ANI reported.

The dead person has been identified as 56-year-old Shahnawaz Alam, according to The Times of India.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe said that the building collapsed around 12.15 am.

Maharashtra | The building collapsed around 12.15 am today. One person has died and 16 are hospitalised and are now safe. All of them are labourers from Bihar. Rescue operation is underway. Fire brigade and officers are present at the spot: Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/UBOyiPQIsI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

“All of them are labourers from Bihar,” Singe said, according to ANI. “Rescue operation is underway. Fire brigade and officers are present at the spot.”

Purva, an assistant medical officer at Bandra Bhabha Hospital, said that 17 injured were discharged after treatment while one person is still admitted.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that he is in touch with authorities regarding the incident. “I pray for their speedy recovery,” he said.