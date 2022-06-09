A Delhi court on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain till June 13, Live Law reported.

Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Following his arrest, the court had sent him to the Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9.

On Thursday, the central agency sought his custody for five more days.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids and seized Rs 2.85 crore cash and gold weighing 1.8 kilograms from premises linked to Jain and his aides in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Jain has filed an application seeking bail, ANI reported.

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party had said that the central agency will not find anything to prove Jain’s alleged wrongdoings, PTI reported.

“The BJP-led central government will have to eventually bite the dust as ED has nothing against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain,” the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

The case against Jain

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that five firms – Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited – are shell companies controlled by Jain and his relatives.

The agency claimed that money routed through the companies was used for buying land or for repaying loans taken for buying agricultural land in and around Delhi.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to Jain and his relatives.

On May 31, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the allegations against Jain are false and that the case was politically motivated. On June 2, the Delhi chief minister had claimed that his deputy Manish Sisodia will soon be the next minister to be arrested after Jain.