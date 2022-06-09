Prominent Indian universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia dropped in the QS World University Rankings. The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi rose 11 places to reach the 174th rank.

The rankings were released on Wednesday by Quacquarelli Symonds, a United Kingdom-based higher education analyst company. The QS World University Rankings 2023 analysed almost 1,500 institutions from around the world this year on the basis of six criteria.

These were academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty students ratio, citations per faculty, international students ratio and international faculty ratio. The academic reputation parameter carried 40% weightage in the overall score and looked into the teaching and research quality of the universities.

In the 2023 rankings, Jawaharlal Nehru University fell to the 601-650 bracket from 561-570 a year ago. Its academic reputation score dropped to 28.2 from 28.8 recorded in 2022.

Delhi University’s 2023 ranking came down to the 521-530 bracket from 501-510 a year ago. Its academic reputation score fell slightly from 35.3 to 34.2.

This year’s ranking of Jamia Millia Islamia dropped to the 801-1000 bracket from 751-800 recorded a year ago. The academic reputation of the Delhi-based university was recorded at 6.3, slightly down from 6.2 a year ago.

The overall score of these universities was not mentioned as the data for all six indicators were not clear.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi’s academic reputation climbed to 49 from 45.8 a year ago. It attained an overall score of 46.5.

Discover the TOP 10 UNIVERSITIES IN THE WORLD with our QS World University Rankings 2023! 🎉



If you have any questions about our latest rankings, send them below 👇



For the full list, head to: https://t.co/gp1Qk3Zjr3#QS #QSWUR #University #HigherEducation #UniversityLife pic.twitter.com/PKPbMSMUCy — QS Top Universities (@TopUnis) June 8, 2022

In the Asian region, the Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kanpur branches of Indian Institutes of Technology, Delhi University and Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru featured among the top 100 universities.

Overall, 30 of India’s 41 ranked universities performed poorly in the faculty and student ratio indicator, with only four reporting improvements, reported PTI. However, now two Indian universities are among the top 250 for faculty and student ratio as compared to none in previous editions.

United States’ Massachusetts Institute of Technology retained its spot as the best ranked university in the world for the 11th consecutive time.