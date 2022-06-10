Voting for the 16 vacant seats of the Rajya Sabha in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra began at 9 am on Friday, The Indian Express reported. Polling will be held till 4 pm and the counting of votes will start at 5 pm.

Fifty-seven seats in the Upper House across 15 states will fall vacant between June 21 and August 1. However, 41 candidates in 11 states have won unopposed.

Among those who have been declared winners, 14 are from the BJP, four each are from the Congress and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and three each from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Biju Janata Dal.

Two candidates each from the Aam Aadmi Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, one each from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Janata Dal (United), Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have also been elected. One of them is an Independent candidate.

Among senior leaders whose Rajya Sabha terms will end by August 1 are Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s TKS Elangovan.

Apprehensions of cross-voting in Rajasthan, Haryana

A tight contest is expected in Rajasthan and Haryana, where the Congress and the BJP have gathered their MLAs to resorts to prevent poaching.

In Rajasthan, polls are being held to fill four Rajya Sabha seats.

Congress has fielded three candidates – Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari. The BJP has nominated party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari and is also backing industrialist Subhash Chandra, an Independent contender.

Jaipur | Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot casts his vote in #RajyaSabhaElection2022



(Source: Rajasthan State Election Commission) pic.twitter.com/wEz7wdwlIV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 10, 2022

The Congress, which has 108 MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly have enough numerical strength to send two candidates to the Rajya Sabha but need 15 more votes to win the third seat. It claims to have the support of 18 MLAs.

Likewise, the BJP, which has 71 MLAs in the House, is assured of one seat but needs the support of 11 more MLAs to secure the second seat.

In Haryana, three candidates are in the fray for two seats from the state.

While the BJP has nominated five-time MLA Krishan Panwar as its candidate, the Congress has fielded senior leader Ajay Maken. One Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma is also contesting.

Haryana Congress MLAs leave for Chandigarh from Delhi for the Rajya Sabha elections, for which voting will be held today



They reached Delhi from Chhattisgarh's Raipur yesterday, where they were staying at a resort pic.twitter.com/70wucjJBpN — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

While Panwar is set to comfortably win the polls with 31 clear votes in his favour, the key contest is for the second seat between Maken and Sharma, for which either of the two needs 30 votes, according to The Indian Express.

Although the Congress has 31 MLAs in the Assembly, the party is expecting cross-voting or last-minute “surprises” thrown at it by the ruling party, according to the newspaper.

Tough fight in Karnataka, Maharashtra

In Maharashtra and Karnataka, voting is being held to fill six and four Rajya Sabha seats respectively.

There are seven candidates in the fray for six seats in Maharashtra. The BJP has nominated three candidates in the state – Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mhadik. From the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar; National Congress Party’s Praful Patel and Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi are contesting.

Mumbai | Maharashtra LoP & former CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Legislative Assembly for Rajya Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/zlaAsjJ0eh — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

A close contest is expected between the state’s ruling Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP for the sixth seat.

On Thursday, a special court had also refused to grant temporary bail to jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, six candidates are in the fray for four Rajya Sabha seats.

The Congress has nominated senior leader Jairam Ramesh and Mansoor Ali Khan. The BJP has nominated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor Jaggesh, and Karnataka MLC Lahar Singh Siroya. The Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded real estate baron D Kupendra Reddy candidate.

While the ruling BJP is set to win two of the four seats, the Congress has the numbers to win one seat, according to The Times of India. None of the parties have the adequate numbers to win the fourth seat.