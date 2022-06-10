A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a hotel in New Delhi’s Dwarka, PTI reported on Friday, citing the police. The alleged incident took place on May 30.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said that she came in contact with Hyderabad-based Mohak Gupta through a dating app on May 27, according to The Indian Express.

On May 30, the two went to a hotel in Delhi where Gupta offered her a drink laced with sedatives and raped her, the woman alleged in her complaint.

“The next day, he [Gupta] dropped her off at a metro station and later switched off his phone,” an unidentified senior police officer said, according to The Indian Express. “The woman later approached the police and filed a complaint. The accused is currently absconding.”

The police said that a first information report was registered at Dwarka’s Sector 23 police station. The accused man has been charged with Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 328 (poisoning).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said efforts are on to nab the accused, according to PTI.