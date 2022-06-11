The big news: Properties of violence accused demolished in two UP cities, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Nagaland Police named 30 Army personnel in a chargesheet for civilian killings, and fresh violence erupted in West Bengal’s Howrah.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- After violence over Prophet remarks, bulldozers raze properties of accused in Kanpur and Saharanpur: Clashes broke out in Uttar Pradesh on June 3 and June 10.
- Army did not follow SOP in Nagaland operation, say police as it names 30 soldiers in chargesheet: The police said that ‘indiscriminate and disproportionate firing’ led to the immediate death of six of the 14 civilians in December.
- Why should Indians suffer for BJP’s ‘sin’? asks Mamata Banerjee as violence continues in Howrah: Internet services have been suspended in Howrah and Murshidabad’s Beldanga area.
- Kashmiri YouTuber arrested for video showing beheading of Nupur Sharma: Faisal Wani apologised and deleted the clip after outrage on social media.
- Patient dies after losing oxygen support due to fire in Delhi hospital: ‘No operational fire fighting system was found in place,’ the police said.
- Two dead in Ranchi after protests against remarks about Prophet Muhammad turn violent: Thirteen persons, including police officers, were injured.
- Don’t participate in TV debates that are meant to insult Islam, Muslim body tells intellectuals: In order to gather legitimacy, channels need Muslims to participate in their programmes and Islamic scholars become ‘victims of such agendas’, a statement said.
- 122 scientists, academicians criticise project to reportedly study ‘racial purity’ of Indians: The Union culture ministry claimed that the news report about the study was misleading and that it was not related to establishing ‘genetics history’.
- Sonia Gandhi gets fresh ED summons for June 23 in National Herald case: The Congress chief had sought more time to appear before the agency, saying she is recuperating from the coronavirus disease.
- China tells US it will not hesitate to start war if Taiwan declares independence: Beijing sees Taiwan, which is a self-governed territory, as a province that is to be unified with the Chinese mainland.