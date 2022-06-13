Search operations are underway in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district to trace two soldiers who have been missing since May 28, said the Indian Army on Sunday, NDTV reported.

Naik Prakash Singh Rana (34) and Lance Naik Harender Singh (28) are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river close to their post, according to the Army. Both of them belong to Uttarakhand.

“We have had no success in locating them despite immediate and extensive searches involving aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs,” a defence spokesperson said, according to The Hindu. “The members of the family of the two soldiers have been informed about the mishap and are being updated regularly.”

The Army said it has also convened a court of inquiry to investigate the incident.

Rana’s wife said she had last talked to her husband on the day he went missing, the Hindustan Times reported.

“On May 28, he dropped me a text in the morning saying he was fine,” she said. “Since then, I am being just told that the search operation is underway. Still, his trace is unknown.”

One of Negi’s relatives told the newspaper that even though the family has been receiving regular updates about the search operation from the Army, it is anxious about his disappearance.

“Though there is no news about him so far, we are hopeful that he is safe and unharmed,” the family member said. “We really hope he does come back.”