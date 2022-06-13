The Kolkata Police on Monday issued summons to the now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with her disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad, ANI reported. She has to appear before the Narkeldanga police station on or before June 20.

Sharma’s remarks against the Prophet, made during a debate on the Times Now television channel on May 26, had sparked violent protests in several parts of India, including West Bengal.

The Kolkata Police have registered a case against her under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has filed a complaint against Sharma at Contai police station for her remarks, according to PTI.

Protests have been continuing against Sharma in West Bengal since Thursday. In Howrah, the protestors set several kiosks and vehicles, including those belonging to police, on fire a day later.

A fresh clash also broke out between the police and the protestors in the district’s Panchla Bazaar on Saturday. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the gathering of four or more persons, is in place in several areas of Howrah such as Uluberia, Panchla and Domjur till June 15.

On Sunday, a local train was vandalised in Bethuadahari town of Nadia district. A crowd of 1,000 protestors pelted stones on the train, Chief Public Relations Officer (Eastern Railway) Eklavya Chakraborty had said.

On Monday, Kolkata Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya said that the situation was under control, PTI reported. He added that the police have arrested more than 200 people from different parts of the state and filed 42 cases.

There is heavy police deployment in Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts of West Bengal, PTI reported.

Outrage in India against the BJP member gained fresh momentum after a number of Gulf countries summoned diplomats to protest against her remarks.

Sharma has also been summoned by the Maharashtra police for questioning. She has been asked to appear at the Mumbra police station in Thane district on June 22.

The Mumbai Police, the Hyderabad Police and the Delhi Police have filed first information reports against her.

New Delhi has been trying to contain the fallout of the outrage across the world, saying the controversial comments had been made by “fringe elements” and they did not reflect the views of the Indian government.