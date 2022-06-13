The big news: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED on Tuesday again, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sri Lankan official quit after saying Modi insisted on awarding power project deal to Adani Group, and rupee closed at a new all-time low.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED again on Tuesday in National Herald case, say officials: Around 10.30 pm, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said that Gandhi was still being questioned, ANI reported. Gandhi had entered the agency’s office at 11.10 am and left for lunch at 2.10 pm. He returned for questioning around 3.30 pm.
- Sri Lankan official quits after saying Modi ‘pressured’ president to give power project to Adani: At a hearing of Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises on Friday, MMC Ferdinando said that Rajapaksa had told him that Modi was insisting that a 500-megawatt wind power plant project be allotted to the Adani Group.
- Rupee closes at record low of 78.13 against US dollar: The currency had plunged to an all-time low of 78.29 during the intra-day trading. Equity markets faced heavy losses as well with both Sensex and Nifty plunging more than 2.6% on Monday.
- Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata Police for her remarks about Prophet Muhammad: The now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson has to appear before the Narkeldanga police station on or before June 20.
- Retail inflation cools to 7.04% in May from 7.79% in April: The numbers came down from the eight-year high levels due to softening of food prices. Food inflation in May was 7.97%, as compared to 8.38% in the previous month.
- Yati Narsinghanand summoned for derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad: A magistrate has asked the seer to explain why he should not be asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh to ensure that he maintains peace.
- Former Allahabad HC chief justice says demolition of Muslim activist’s house in Prayagraj is illegal: Civic authorities had claimed that Javed Mohammed’s house was unauthorised.
- Satyendar Jain sent to 14 days judicial custody in money-laundering case: The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30. Following his arrest, the court had sent him to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till June 9. It was later extended till June 13.
- After man dies in custody in Chennai, five police officers suspended: This is the second such incident reported in Tamil Nadu’s capital in two months.
- India’s Covid-19 positivity rate goes above 3% after four months: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to states to be vigilant, follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and strengthen surveillance.