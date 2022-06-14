Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in a gunfight that broke out in Srinagar’s Bemina area on Monday, the police said. One police officer sustained minor injuries in the gunfight.

Two #terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift #encounter in Bemina area of #Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injury: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2022

One of the suspected militants has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan. The other was identified as Adil Hussain Mir of Anantnag district.

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said that Mir had crossed over to Pakistan from the Wagah border in 2018 on a visit visa.

“This was the same group of terrorists, who escaped from the Sopore encounter [on June 7],” Kumar said. “We have been tracking their movement.”

On Sunday, security forces had killed three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in a gunfight in Pulwama district.

According to the police, one of them was involved in the killing of police constable Reyaz Ahmad on May 13 in the Pulwama district’s Gudroo village.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 100 militants have been killed this year. Of these, 29 militants were foreigners.

“50 terrorists [49 local and 01 foreign] were killed last year in 2021 in the same duration,” Kumar said. “Maximum losses to Lashkar-e-Taiba [63] and Jaish-e-Mohammed [24] terror outfits.”