Four persons died in a landslide in Assam’s capital Guwahati on Tuesday after heavy rainfall, ANI reported.

The deceased, all of whom were construction workers, were buried alive under the debris at Nizarpur near Boragaon. The police and the emergency teams recovered their bodies.

“We come to know from the nearby locals that four labourers were living in the house and maybe they were not aware of the incident while they were sleeping at night,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Nandini Kakati told ANI. “The wall of the house had broken down and the soil of hills entered the house and the labourers were trapped in the debris.”

Three of the victims were from Dhubri and the fourth one was from Kokrajhar, the police said.

Assam has been receiving incessant rainfall since Monday night. Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Guwahati. Videos on social media showed the Guwahati Railway Station flooded.

Landslides have also occurred in Jyoti Nagar, Basistha, Nabagraha and Gandhi Mandap areas of Guwahati, India Today reported.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya till June 17, warning of heavy rainfall.

On Tuesday, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration issued an advisory to residents, asking them not to venture out unless it is necessary, according to ANI.

“If your residence is prone to waterlogging/landslides, please consider shifting to a safer location,” the advisory added.

Assam has received rainfall that is 62% above the normal from March to May, the highest in 10 years, according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department. Heavy pre-monsoon rain, flooding and landslides caused massive damage to the state’s infrastructure, including bridges, roads and railway tracks.