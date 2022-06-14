Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced a scheme for short-term recruitment of young citizens into the armed forces.

The proposal was approved by the Union Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday morning as the country aims to deploy fitter troops and cut down the salary and pension bills of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The scheme, named Agnipath, will allow citizens to serve in the armed forces for four years. On the completion of four years, these persons will be able to apply for the regular cadre of the armed forces.

“Based on merit and organisational requirement, up to 25% [of the short-term recruits] shall be selected from that batch,” said Anil Puri, Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, according to ANI.

Citizens from 17 and a half to 21 years of age can apply for the scheme. Those recruited will get a monthly package of Rs 30,000, which can be upgraded up to Rs 40,000 in the fourth year.

The soldiers will also get non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh during their stint in the armed forces. However, they will not be entitled to pension and gratuity.

#AGNIPATH scheme provides a attractive monthly package of ₹ 30,000 per month with upgradation upto ₹ 40,000 per month in 4th year.



A composite financial package SEVA NIDHI for all candidates on completion of 4 years.



4/4 pic.twitter.com/YbPPj8giTe — Jaideep Bhatnagar (@DG_PIB) June 14, 2022

“Through the Agnipath scheme, young Indian citizens will be given the opportunity to serve in the armed forces as Agniveers,” Singh said. He added that the scheme will increase employment opportunities and young persons can use the skills acquired during their military service in various sectors subsequently.

“The entire country holds the armed forces in high esteem, particularly young persons,” the defence minister said. “At some point or another, every child wishes to wear the uniform of the armed forces.”

Through the implementation of the scheme, the government wishes to lower the average age profile of the armed forces by four to five years, a press release from the defence ministry said.

“The nation stands to immensely benefit by infusion of highly inspired youth with deeper understanding of self-discipline, diligence and focus who would be adequately skilled and will be able to contribute in other sectors,” the ministry said.

At present, the Army recruits young persons under the Short Service Commission for ten years and the stint can be extended by four years.