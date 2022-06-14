A 19-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for posting allegedly objectionable remarks about Chief Minister Adityanath on social media, PTI reported.

The man has been identified as Akram Ali alias Gulbahar, a resident of Tetaria village.

The police said that Ali, a painter, had made the remarks as a WhatsApp status at 11 pm on Sunday night. Shortly after, he was taken into custody.

Ali has been booked under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 469 (forgery for harming reputation) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code, Khajni police station in charge Iqrar Ahmad told PTI.

He has also been booked under provisions of the the Information Technology Act, Ahmad added.

The arrest came days after the Juvenile Justice Board on May 26 had directed a 15-year-old boy to do community service at a cow shelter for sharing a morphed picture of Adityanath with an “inflammatory message” on social media.

The boy was also directed to clean a public place for 15 days and was fined Rs 10,000.