A look at the top headlines of the day:

India announces Agnipath scheme for four-year recruitment of soldiers into armed forces: Citizens from 17 and a half to 21 years of age can apply for the scheme. Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED for third straight day on Wednesday in National Herald case: The Congress MP was questioned for over 10 hours on Tuesday. Wholesale inflation rises to 15.88% in May from 15.08% in April – highest in 10 years: The high rate has resulted from increased prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, among other things. UP’s bulldozer action is ‘mockery of Constitution’, retired judges and advocates write to CJI: They urged NV Ramana to take suo motu cognisance of the Adityanath government’s move, saying ‘the mettle of the judiciary is tested in such critical times’. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested by Punjab Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Bishnoi will now be produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Punjab’s Mansa district after the police got his transit remand. Air pollution reduces average life expectancy in India by five years, says study: Polluted air in Delhi shortens lifespan by an average of nearly ten years, a report by a United States-based think tank found. As Modi announces 10 lakh jobs in 18 months, Congress asks how long will Centre make false promises: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in the central government itself. Beijing to allow Indians to return to China as it lifts visa ban: The Chinese Embassy in India updated its policy to accept visa applications of foreign nationals who want to go to China to resume work. Delhi records over 1,000 coronavirus cases after a month: The city registered 1,118 cases on Tuesday – a jump of 82.08% from Monday’s infection count of 614. ‘Window to prevent worst impacts of climate change is closing fast,’ says UN secretary-general: António Guterres said that many governments are dragging their feet when it comes to the environment, and their inaction has grave consequences.