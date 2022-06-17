The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the Jodhpur house of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother in a case related to the alleged financial irregularities in exporting fertiliser, reported NDTV.

Agrasen Gehlot is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case. The Enforcement Directorate had raided Agrasen Gehlot’s office in Jodhpur in July 2020.

CBI raids underway at the residence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/xwtkoK6bjn — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

The case pertains to alleged illegal export of Muriate of Potash, The Indian Express reported. The fertiliser is imported by Indian Potash Limited and distributed to farmers through companies at subsidised rates, reported The Indian Express.

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Agrasen Ghelot, who was an authorised dealer of Muriate of Potash, bought it at subsidised rates and allegedly sold it to some companies instead of disturbing it to farmers between 2007 and 2009. The agency claimed that Muriate of Potash was sold in the guise of industrial salts to buyers in Malaysia and Taiwan.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the raids as “vendetta politics”.

He added, “Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi government’s brazen response. We will not be silenced.”

The Congress is protesting across the country against party MP Rahul Gandhi being questioned in a money-laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.