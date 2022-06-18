The big news: Home, defence ministries announce 10% job quota for Agniveers, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Farooq Abdullah declined offer to be Opposition’s candidate for presidential polls, Satyendar Jain was denied bail in money laundering case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Home, defence ministries announce 10% job quota for Agnipath recruits as protests continue: A three-year age relaxation will also be given to Agniveers who want to join CAPF and Assam Rifles after completing their service.
- Farooq Abdullah turns down offer to be Opposition candidate for presidential polls: On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had also declined the proposal.
- Satyendar Jain denied bail in money laundering case: A Central Bureau of Investigation court had reserved its order on Tuesday on the plea filed by the AAP leader.
- Plea in Supreme Court seeks probe by SIT into Agnipath protests: The petitioner also sought that a committee be formed to examine the impact of the recruitment scheme on the armed forces and India’s national security.
- Centre notifies rules to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar: The move allows electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar numbers of citizens who want to register as voters to establish their identity.
- Sikh man dies in attack on Kabul gurudwara: The gunmen who had stormed the shrine have also been killed, while a Taliban fighter was shot dead in crossfire.
- Elections in Jammu and Kashmir likely by end of this year, says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister made the comments two days after the Election Commission started the process to revise electoral rolls for the erstwhile state.
- Toll from Assam floods rises to 55 after nine more residents die: The state administration has set up 605 relief camps, which are currently housing 1.08 lakh citizens.
- Did not anticipate protests against Agnipath scheme, says Navy chief: Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the protests were taking place due to ‘misinformation and misunderstanding’.
- UK begins pilot project to electronically tag asylum seekers: Refugee rights activists described the move as draconian but Boris Johnson said the scheme is essential to stop people from ‘simply vanishing’ into the country.