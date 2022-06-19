The big news: Agnipath scheme will not be rolled back, says senior officer, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The toll from the floods in Assam rose to 62, and the Opposition criticised a BJP leader for promising security jobs to Agniveers.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Agnipath aspirants must pledge they did not participate in protests, says defence ministry: The scheme will not be rolled back, Lieutenant General Anil Puri said at a press conference.
- Toll from Assam floods rises to 62 after eight more residents die: Over 30 lakh persons in 32 districts have been affected by floods in the state till now.
- BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya promises security jobs to Agniveers, Opposition criticises him: On Friday, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said that Agnipath recruits will be trained with the skills of drivers, electricians, washermen and barbers.
- Four militants killed in separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Kulgam: One of those killed in Kupwara is a Pakistani and associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.
- Bihar is burning but BJP and JD(U) are fighting, says Prashant Kishor amid protests due to Agnipath scheme: The Centre said it did not offer concessions for those who will serve under the new recruitment plan because of widespread demonstrations.
- SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Patna after wing catches fire: The Delhi-bound flight had 185 passengers on board. All of them were safely evacuated.
- Islamic State says attack on Kabul gurdwara was in support of Prophet Muhammad: On Friday, the outfit had warned of an attack on Hindus in response to disparaging remarks about the Prophet made by two BJP spokespersons.
- In Uttar Pradesh, 415 arrested for protests against remarks about Prophet Muhammad: Twenty FIRs have been registered in 10 districts in connection with the violence on June 3 and June 10.
- Karnataka Congress leader’s home vandalised for allegedly defaming Hindu gods: A complaint is filed against V Shylaja Amarnath for hurting religious sentiments and creating communal tension.
- India does not need selective outrage on intolerance, says envoy to United Nations: The country has faced backlash from Muslim-majority nations for derogatory comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons about Prophet Muhammad.