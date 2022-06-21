A Dalit delivery executive in Lucknow alleged that a customer used casteist slurs and assaulted him last week, the police said on Monday.

The Zomato delivery agent, Vineet Kumar Rawat, in his complaint said that he was attacked when he was delivering food to the customer, Ajay Singh, at his house on June 18, NDTV reported. Singh allegedly said that he would not accept food touched by a Dalit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Qasim Abidi said that according to the delivery worker’s complaint, Singh asked Rawat his name and then hurled casteist abuses at him. “According to the complaint, Singh then spat on his face and assaulted him,” he said.

The police are collecting close-circuit television camera footage from cameras near the spot, Abidi said, The Indian Express reported. Singh’s family was present in the house at the time of assault, he added.

Rawat alleged that about 12 persons came out of the house and thrashed him after the argument. He escaped from the house, leaving behind his motorcycle and then approached the police, the delivery executive added.

The police said that a medical examination showed that the delivery agent had suffered injuries.

The police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR has named Ajay Singh, his brother Abhay Singh and 12 other unidentified persons. No arrests have been made yet.

Ajay Singh accused Rawat of abusing him. He also said that the delivery agent “threatened to fix” him.

“The issue was that my brother gargled and spat water before speaking to the delivery boy, and some of it accidentally landed on his bike,” he claimed. “We pushed each other and he fell to the ground.”