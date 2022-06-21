Sena sacks Eknath Shinde as chief whip as over 20 MLAs reportedly rebel against Maharashtra alliance
The MLAs went to a hotel in Surat a day after speculation about cross-voting in BJP’s favour in the state Legislative Council polls.
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday afternoon removed Eknath Shinde as the party’s chief whip. The development came hours after the Maharashtra minister and a group of other Shiv Sena MLAs moved to a hotel in Surat, giving rise to speculation about them breaking away from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi state government.
More than 20 MLAs, who are reportedly with Shinde, went incommunicado on Monday soon after speculation rose about cross-voting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state Legislative Council polls on Monday.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of attempting to topple the state government.
Meanwhile, in a tweet Shinde, described himself as a “staunch Shiv Sainik”, adding that the party’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray had taught him Hindutva.
The Maharashtra government is a coalition of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party and has a support of 169 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. If Shinde and the other Shiv Sena MLAs indeed do decide to leave the alliance, the number would come down worryingly close to the majority mark of 145.
Live updates
3.44 pm: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil adds that though there are no proposal for this party to form its government in the state, “anything can happen in politics at any time”, reports ANI.
3.32 pm: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil says that neither minister Eknath Shinde has sent a proposal to the party to form government in the state nor it has approached the Shiv Sena leader, reported ANI.
“It’s too early to say anything, we’re currently waiting and keeping an eye on the situation,” he adds.
3.15 pm: Congress appoints Kamal Nath as the party’s observer in Maharashtra amid the political developments in the state.
3.13 pm: Shiv Sena sacks its MLA Eknath Shinde as the party’s chief whip, reports NDTV.
3.11 pm: “We are Balasaheb’s [Thackeray] staunch Shiv Sainiks,” says Eknath Shinde in tweet. “Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power on Balasaheb’s thoughts and [former Shiv Sena leader] Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings.”
3.10 pm: The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is an alliance of the Shiv Sena which has 55 MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party with 53 MLAs and the Congress with 44 MLAs. Some of the 29 MLAs from smaller parties and those who got elected as Independents also support the alliance, pushing its strength to 169 in the 288-member Assembly.