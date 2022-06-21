3.44 pm: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil adds that though there are no proposal for this party to form its government in the state, “anything can happen in politics at any time”, reports ANI.

3.32 pm: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil says that neither minister Eknath Shinde has sent a proposal to the party to form government in the state nor it has approached the Shiv Sena leader, reported ANI.

“It’s too early to say anything, we’re currently waiting and keeping an eye on the situation,” he adds.

3.15 pm: Congress appoints Kamal Nath as the party’s observer in Maharashtra amid the political developments in the state.

3.13 pm: Shiv Sena sacks its MLA Eknath Shinde as the party’s chief whip, reports NDTV.

3.11 pm: “We are Balasaheb’s [Thackeray] staunch Shiv Sainiks,” says Eknath Shinde in tweet. “Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power on Balasaheb’s thoughts and [former Shiv Sena leader] Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings.”

3.10 pm: The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is an alliance of the Shiv Sena which has 55 MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party with 53 MLAs and the Congress with 44 MLAs. Some of the 29 MLAs from smaller parties and those who got elected as Independents also support the alliance, pushing its strength to 169 in the 288-member Assembly.