Heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday triggering flash floods and landslides in several districts, PTI reported.

Several vehicles were stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after it was closed for the second day due to over 30 landslides and mudslides in the Ramban-Udhampur sector.

Traffic update at 1300 hrs

A major slide occurred on Jammu-Srinagar NHW near Dawal bridge Samroli @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/9aMt0bSiHH — J&K Traffic Police (@Traffic_hqrs) June 22, 2022

Five persons were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force after they were trapped in flash floods in river Ans in the Reasi district, according to PTI.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Due to continuous rainfall in the region & heavy inflow of water in Chenab river, Salal Dam authorities releases an enormous amount of water as they conduct emergent reservoir flushing in Reasi district pic.twitter.com/bsgiitw0HL — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

All educational institutions have been closed in Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda districts.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam said the decision was taken in view of road blockades and overflowing rivers at various places in the district, according to The Indian Express.

Kishtwar’s District Development Commissioner Ashok Sharma said that while no damage has been reported in the district so far, the administration has advised residents to stay home and not venture out unnecessarily, according to PTI.

In Doda, a high-level alert has been declared by the administration in areas close to river Chenab and its tributaries. An emergency helpline number has also been issued for the public.

The regional weather department, however, forecast a decrease in the intensity of rainfall from Wednesday afternoon.

“Significant improvement from 22nd forenoon,” a statement from the department said, according to Greater Kashmir. “From 23rd onwards, there is no forecast of any major rainfall till next one week.”