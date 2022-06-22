The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party coalition on Wednesday won 25 out of the 46 civic committees in the Haryana municipal elections, PTI reported.

The polls were held on Sunday and the counting of votes for elections to 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees started on Wednesday morning.

While the BJP won 22 seats in municipal committees, the Jannayak Janata Party secured three seats.

The BJP, however, lost two municipal committee president seats in Karnal, which is the chief minister’s home turf, The Quint reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party won one seat in Ismailabad (Kurukshetra) municipal committee, according to data on the State Election Commission website.

The Indian National Lok Dal won one seat as well. Independents won 19 seats.

Out of the total 18 municipal councils, BJP won 10 seats. These include Gohana, Jind, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Kalka, Sohna, Kaithal, Palwal and Fatehabad, The Quint reported.

Meanwhile, the Jannayak Janata Party and the Indian National Lok Dal bagged one seat each. The remaining six seats were secured by Independents.

The Congress did not contest the polls. However, a few members of the party contested as Independents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters for showing “full faith in the state government’s leadership”.

Haryana BJP President Om Prakash Dhankar thanked the voters after the results were announced.

“Many thanks to the voters and godlike workers for forming the government of triple engine in city council and municipal elections,” he wrote on Twitter.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar dedicated the victory to party workers.

“Many congratulations to all the candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party who won the local body elections,” he wrote on Twitter. “This victory of yours is a victory of the trust of the people which it is showing continuously towards BJP since 2014 and 2019.”

Out of the total 18,39,455 voters, over 12.95 lakh had cast their votes on Sunday, State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh had said. The overall voter turnout was 70.4%, the Hindustan Times reported.