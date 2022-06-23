Three more MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati hotel
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence and moved to his family home on Wednesday.
Three more MLAs reached Guwahati on Thursday amid a political crisis in Maharashtra that has put the future of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in question, ANI reported. The legislators reached the Radisson Blu Hotel in the city, where several other rebel MLAs have been staying since Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday night, four more rebel MLAs, including minister Gulabrao Patil had reached the hotel.
Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde is leading the group of rebel legislators who are demanding that the Shiv Sena snaps its alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.
Earlier on Wednesday, Thackeray said that he would resign even if one of his party MLAs demands so, but questioned whether the rebel MLAs could promise him that the next chief minister would be a Shiv Sena member.
Later, he left the chief minister’s residence and moved to the Thackeray family home of Matoshree in Mumbai’s Bandra area.
Live updates
9.56 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray calls a meeting of the top Shiv Sena leaders at 11.30 am, reports News18.
9.36 am: Shiv Sena MLAs Deepak Kesakar from Sawantwadi constituency, Mangesh Kudalkar from Chembur and Sada Sarvankar from Dadar took a morning flight from Mumbai to Guwahati, PTI reports.
8.55 am: Three more Shiv Sena rebel MLAs arrive at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in the morning hours, ANI reports. On Wednesday, four MLAs had reached the hotel.
8.50 am: The four MLAs who reached Guwahati on Wednesday to join Eknath Shinde were Chandrakant Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Manjula Gavit and Gulabrao Patil, The Indian Express reports. Shinde needs 37 MLAs, or two-thirds of the Shiv Sena’s strength in the Assembly, to escape the anti-defection law.
8.45 am: Here are the top developments from Tuesday on the political crisis in Maharashtra:
- Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde told reporters on Wednesday morning that 40 MLAs were with him in Guwahati. He said that the rebel MLAs would carry forward party founder Bal Thackeray’s Hindutva.
- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that political developments in Maharashtra were heading towards the dissolution of the Assembly. However, soon afterwards, Nationalist Congress Party chief Chhagan Bhujbal said that there had been no talks about a mid-term election.
- Thackeray and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari tested positive for Covid-19. The governor said he had mild symptoms but was hospitalised.
- Thirty-four MLA wrote a letter to Koshiyari and the deputy Speaker, stating that Shinde was the leader of the Shiv Sena’s legislature party.