The Kolkata Police on Thursday issued fresh summons to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma after another complaint was filed against her for the derogatory remarks she made about Prophet Muhammad last month, PTI reported.

The Amherst Street police station in Kolkata has asked Sharma to join the investigation on June 25, according to The Times of India.

Earlier this month, the Narkeldanga police station had asked her to appear by June 20. However, Sharma skipped the summons citing security concerns and asked the police to give her four weeks’ time.

On Thursday, the Kolkata Police said that 10 complaints have been filed against Sharma in various police stations of the city. First information reports have also been filed against her in other parts of West Bengal, according to The Times of India.

Sharma’s remarks about the Prophet, made during a debate on the Times Now television channel on May 26, had sparked violent protests in several parts of India, including West Bengal. On Monday, the West Bengal Assembly had passed a resolution against Sharma’s comments.

On June 5, the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal after a diplomatic backlash from many Muslim-majority countries. On the same day, the Centre had said that the controversial comments had been made by “fringe elements” and they did not reflect the views of the Indian government.