‘Our own have betrayed us,’ says Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said a notice to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs will be issued by Sunday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that his own party members have backstabbed him even as the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are still lending support.
Meanwhile, party MP Arvind Sawant said a notice to disqualify 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will be issued on Saturday or a day later.
The development came as Maharashtra plunged into a political crisis this week after minister Eknath Shinde revolted against the Thackeray government. Shinde, who is now staying at a Guwahati hotel, has claimed that he has support over 50 MLAs, including 10 Independents.
The rebel MLAs are demanding that the Shiv Sena should quit the ruling alliance formed with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.
9.40 am: Eknath Shinde calls a meeting of rebel MLAs at 2 pm, reports NDTV
8.15 am: The Shiv Sena has called a meeting of its national executive committee at 1 pm in Mumbai, reports the Hindustan Times.
7.33 am: Notice to disqualify 16 Shiv Sena MLAs will be issued on Saturday or Sunday, says party MP Arvind Sawant, reports ANI.
7.25 am: In a video message on Friday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray rues that his own party members backstabbed him, even as the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are still lending support, reports NDTV.
“We gave tickets to people who could not have won and we made them victorious,” the chief minister said. “Those people have backstabbed us today.”
7.21 am: Here are the top developments from Friday on the political crisis in Maharashtra:
- On Friday morning, Eknath Shinde claimed that he has the support of over 50 MLAs in his revolt against Uddhav Thackeray’s government. Out of these, 40 MLAs are from the Shiv Sena, he has claimed. Later on Friday, one more Shiv Sena MLA, Dilip Lande, reached the Guwahati hotel.
- The Shiv Sena moved an application to disqualify four more of its rebel MLAs. On Thursday, the party had filed an application to disqualify 12 MLAs.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with his deputy Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and other party leaders. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting.