Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s helicopter on Sunday made an emergency landing in Varanasi after it hit a bird, ANI reported.

District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said that the chief minister was safe and that he left for Lucknow on another aircraft, according to PTI. He said that the helicopter hit a bird after it took off from the police lines in Varanasi, due to which it had to return to the city.

Adityanath was in Varanasi on Saturday. He had visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and also held a review meeting with officials there.