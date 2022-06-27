Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Tuesday in connection with a land scam case, reported India Today.

The central agency has attached properties worth Rs 9 crore belonging to Sanjay Raut’s aide Pravin Raut and a flat worth about Rs 2 crore belonging to the MP’s wife Varsha Raut.

The agency is investigating a money-laundering case related to an alleged fraud worth Rs 1,034 crore referred to as Patra Chawl scam, reported The Times of India.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Sanjay Raut, his wife and construction company HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhwan of fraudulently raising money for a chawl project to siphon off the amount with no intent to complete the tenement.

Raut has been summoned for questioning amid a political crisis within the Shiv Sena after minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat with a group of rebel MLAs last week. He is now camping with them at a hotel in Guwahati.

The Shiv Sena has been alleging that Shinde’s revolt is a result of “pressure of ED, CBI and other central agencies”, reported NDTV.

On Monday, Raut described the Enforcement Directorate summons as a conspiracy to stop him.

“Even if you behead me, I won’t take the Guwahati route,” he said referring to the rebel MLAs who are in the Assam capital. “Arrest me.”

I just came to know that the ED has summoned me.



Good ! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route.



Arrest me !

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/VeL6qMQYgr — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 27, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Enforcement Directorate’s move was the biggest example of its “supreme devotion” to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale suggested that it was predictable that the agency has summoned Raut given the political crisis in Maharashtra.

“It’s ironic how shamelessly [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi speaks of the Emergency when his government is blatantly and openly using agencies for targeting Opposition leaders and toppling governments,” he added.

Since the crisis began, Raut has criticised the rebel MLAs on several occasions. On Sunday, he had described the rebel Maharashtra MLAs as “living corpses” and said that they would be sent for a postmortem examination on their return.

He had added: “There is a temple in Guwahati where buffaloes are sacrificed. These 40 buffaloes have gone there to be sacrificed.”

On the same day, the MP had asked the rebel leaders how long would they hide in Guwahati and said that they have to return to Mumbai one day.