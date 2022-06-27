Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he tested positive for the coronavirus disease a day ago.

In a tweet, Pawar said he was doing well and the doctors have been advising him about his health.

“By your blessings I will soon defeat the virus and start working for you again,” he added. “Those who have come in touch with me should take care and if you observe any symptoms, please get tested immediately.”

Besides Pawar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari tested positive for the infection on June 22.

Koshiyari said that he has mild symptoms of Covid-19 but that he has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Congress leader Kamal Nath had to cancel his meeting with Thackeray to discuss the Maharashtra political crisis. Nath had been appointed as an observer for Maharashtra after state minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat on June 21 along with several Shiv Sena leaders and Independents, putting the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in doubt.

Shinde is currently camping in Guwahati.