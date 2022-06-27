A Central Bureau of Investigation court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case till July 11, The Indian Express reported.

Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, was arrested on May 30 under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Following his arrest, the court had sent him to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till June 9, which was subsequently extended twice till 27.

The money-laundering case is based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017. The CBI has alleged that between February 2015 and May 2017, Jain acquired assets disproportionate to his income.

During Monday’s hearing, the Enforcement Directorate informed the court that Jain has been hospitalised. Special vacation judge Geetanjali Goel asked Jain to be produced through video conferencing.

Jain has been admitted to the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi after he had complained of low oxygen level on June 20, according to the Hindustan Times. His condition is said to be stable.

Advocates Zohaib Husain and NK Mattar, who were appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, argued that Jain’s custody should be extended as the investigation in the case is still in progress, ANI reported.

They said that incriminating evidence was recovered during the searches on the premises linked to Jain on June 8 and June 17.

“The evidence was being analysed and to be confronted with the people connected with the offence of money laundering,” they said, according to ANI. “We are in process of filing a chargesheet.”

The advocates also pointed out that Jain’s bail application in the case was rejected on June 18.

The case against Jain

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that five firms – Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited – are shell companies controlled by Jain and his relatives.

The agency claimed that money routed through the companies was used to buy land or repay loans taken for buying agricultural land in and around Delhi.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to Jain and his relatives.