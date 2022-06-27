A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Journalist Mohammed Zubair arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments: His arrest comes five days after microblogging site Twitter received a request from the Union government claiming that his account violated Indian laws.
  2. Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs can respond to disqualification notices by July 12, says Supreme Court: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal had sought their response by 5.30 pm on Monday.
  3. Residents from 21 states, human rights group calls for release of activist Teesta Setalvad: Gujarat Police form SIT to probe case against Teesta Setalvad, ex-IPS officers
  4. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets Enforcement Directorate summons in money-laundering case: The development came at a time when the party has been alleging that Eknath Shinde’s revolt is a result of ‘pressure of ED, CBI and other central agencies’.
  5. Bihar Assembly adjourned after Opposition calls for discussion on Agnipath scheme: Congress also staged protests in several states against the recruitment initiative.
  6. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19: On June 22, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari said they were infected with the virus.
  7. Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential elections: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders were present at Parliament to show their support.
  8. Aam Aadmi Party announces 300 units of free electricity from July 1 during annual Budget: Allocation to schools has been increased by 17% from last year. The agriculture sector has received Rs 11,560 crore.
  9. Rana Ayyub’s tweet on Gyanvapi mosque withheld by Twitter in India: The journalist had tweeted that a Varanasi court’s decision to allow a survey of the place of worship sets the stage for ‘demolition of yet another mosque’.
  10. Woman and her minor daughter gangraped in car, say Uttarakhand Police: The accused persons dumped them in a canal and fled from the scene, according to the authorities.