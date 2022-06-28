Journalist Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday evening based on a complaint by an anonymous Twitter handle that had posted only one message on the microblogging site until Monday evening and had only three followers.

The anonymous handle had taken objection to a tweet in which Zubair had posted an image from a 1983 Hindi film, Kissi Se Na Kehna, a romantic comedy directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Senior Delhi Police officials told the ANI news agency that Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking site Alt News, had been arrested in a case based on a complaint on Twitter by a user with the handle @balajikijaiin who goes by the name of Hanuman Bhakt.

“Delhi Police has registered a case after getting a complaint from a Twitter handle, wherein it was alleged that Mohammed Zubair had tweeted a questionable image with a purpose to deliberately insult the god of a particular religion,” deputy commissioner of police KPS Malhotra said. A senior police officer told the Indian Express that the tweet reportedly showed a hotel signboard with the name “Honeymoon Hotel” repainted to “Hanuman Hotel”.

The tweet by @balajikijaiin addressed to the Delhi Police was posted on June 19.

Twitter users pointed out that the image is from the 1983 film, Kissi Se Na Kehna.

What Zubair tweeted 4 yrs ago — being used now to jail him — is actually a frame from the 1983 cult classic ‘Kisi Se Na Kehna’ by the great Hrishikesh Mukherjee. None of it is censored to this day and the movie is available in full on YouTube. So what’s the case? Well, you know. pic.twitter.com/ImHjg2NWRd — Aarish Chhabra • ਆਰਿਸ਼ ਛਾਬੜਾ (@aarishc) June 27, 2022

Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking site Alt News, was charged under Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.