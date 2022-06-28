One person died and 11 others sustained injuries after a four-storey building in Mumbai’s Kurla area collapsed late on Monday night, PTI reported, citing a fire brigade official.

A wing of the residential building in Naik Nagar in Kurla East collapsed around midnight.

Kurla, Mumbai | A 4-storey building collapses in Naik Nagar. Fire brigade team, police at the spot as rescue operation continues



As per BMC, 7 people rescued from under debris are in stable condition; 20 to 25 likely to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operation on pic.twitter.com/M9stC1eFh6 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

The incident was reported around 11.50 pm, according to the Hindustan Times. A team from the fire brigade department and the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Twelve residents were rescued and those injured were shifted to civic hospitals in neighbouring Ghatkopar and Sion areas, reported PTI.

A 30-year-old man, who was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, was declared dead on arrival.

#WATCH Four-storey building collapse in Kurla, Mumbai | 1 more rescued alive. Rescue operation on. No confirmation on how many people still trapped: Ashish Kumar, NDRF Deputy Commandant



Total 8 people rescued so far, as per BMC pic.twitter.com/5X1WIPHTiT — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Fire brigade officials said that 10 persons are feared to be still trapped under the debris.

A dozen fire engines were at the scene carrying out rescue operations on Tuesday morning. Six ambulances and two rescue vans were also deployed.

“The building has been dilapidated and since 2013 notices were given to first repair and then demolish it,” said Ashwini Bhide, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, ANI reported.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray reached the site late Monday night to assess the situation. He said that such buildings should be vacated immediately after receiving a notice from the civic body to avoid accidents.

“All four buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there,” he added. “Our priority is to rescue everyone. In the morning, we will look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren’t troubled.”