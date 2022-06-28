All nine persons have been rescued who were on board a helicopter of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited that made an emergency landing near a rig in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday afternoon, the Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet.

There were seven passengers and two crew members on the helicopter.

In a swiftly coordinated maritime life saving operation in Arabian Sea, prudent coordination amidst stakeholders resulted in accounting of all 9 pax of the ill fated @ONGC_ Pawan Hans. Alert eyes and prompt response at the western seaboard’s concerted efforts resulted in #SAR ops pic.twitter.com/O62ARY5GEv — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 28, 2022

It was not clear why the chopper had to make an emergency landing even as the Indian Coast Guardsaid in a tweet around 1.30 pm that it crashed off the coast of Mumbai.

Among the seven passengers, six were employees of the state-owned gas company, while one of them works with a contractor of ONGC, according to PTI. The helicopter used floaters attached to it in order to make the landing on the sea.

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.