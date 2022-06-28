ONGC helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea, all nine aboard rescued
It is not clear what led to the landing even as the Indian Coast Guard said that the chopper crashed off the coast of Mumbai.
All nine persons have been rescued who were on board a helicopter of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited that made an emergency landing near a rig in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday afternoon, the Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet.
There were seven passengers and two crew members on the helicopter.
It was not clear why the chopper had to make an emergency landing even as the Indian Coast Guardsaid in a tweet around 1.30 pm that it crashed off the coast of Mumbai.
Among the seven passengers, six were employees of the state-owned gas company, while one of them works with a contractor of ONGC, according to PTI. The helicopter used floaters attached to it in order to make the landing on the sea.
ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.